'AI Took My Career And Now I Feel Like a Failure!'
Now you can learn to cherish your humanity, which means caring for your neglected body, your impatient, ravenous mind, and your deeply romantic spirit.
Guitar and Fruit Dish (1920), Pablo Picasso
Subject: I’m Almost Forty, AI Took My Career, and I Think I Was Supposed to Be a Writer
Dear Polly,
I’m sitting here as sunlight softened by the sheer drapes fills the room. I’ve watched the sunrise through these windows countless mornings since I’ve been laid off. It often proffers some kind of hope despite the …