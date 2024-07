Jimson Weed II (1932) by Georgia O’Keeffe

Dear Polly,

Your column, which I discovered on Tumblr, has been helping me so much this year. Thank you, and this community, for giving me back my faith in humanity.

I'm French, 25, and grew up in the suburbs of Paris. Since a very young age, I've been dreaming of working in fashion. This was accompanied with dream…