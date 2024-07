Red Hills, Lake George (1927) by Georgia O’Keeffe

Hi Polly.

Wondering if you could expand on / return to your sharp knife analogy post from The Awl in maybe 2014?

I love that column. Yet I get a little obsessive about figuring out if someone can tolerate my sharp knife-ness… I don’t know. I worry I force it a bit. I worry I get too rigid about this quality…