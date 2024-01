Poppies (1987) by Dorothea Tanning

Dear Polly,

First off, thank you so much. As a terminal perfectionist who's desperately trying to cultivate a life of little wonders and delight, your advice always hits home.

Now, I've got something tricky to ask you about:

I keep falling in love with people who I admire. It's a problem because I can't tell if I want THEM…