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Poornima's avatar
Poornima
2dEdited

I have some thoughts regarding people in a workplace. I’ve experienced corporate life at a few places, and whenever the majority of the people seem to suck, I always look at the workplace itself. Is it a pressure cooker? Is leadership and management toxic? Are people underpaid and/or overworked? The first company I worked at out of college was one of the top Big Tech companies, and it was an absolute dog-eat-dog world because it was hyper competitive and achievement oriented, with only a few opportunities for promotion and so called “bottom performers” at risk of being put on performance improvement plans/losing their job. I felt very similarly as OP feels in this post. I remember one of my senior colleagues there, who I previously thought of as very stuffy and uptight. He eventually ended up giving his two week notice, and we had a team meeting at a restaurant right before he left, and I saw a very different side of him. He was completely relaxed right down to his facial muscles, cracking quite a few jokes, and told us a lot more about his life and interests and hobbies. It was also one of my other former colleagues from that job that gave me a referral to help me find my current job. Since then I’ve almost always taken a look at the workplace itself.

People who act very competitive and jealous are described as acting like “crabs in a bucket”, but that’s because crabs don’t belong in buckets, they belong on the beach, the sunshine and the ocean! 🦀

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Shuriko's avatar
Shuriko
2dEdited

Gosh, this is so relevant and I think it can apply to folks any age. I am 37 and I am facing this with a new job in office. But I decided to show my ass more and be quirky and sometimes share too much because I know these motherfuckers have inner worlds and quirks, and maybe they don't, but I cannot restrict myself and move into a box. "Sometimes what's MISSING is more prominent than what's actually there." This is so well said and a great reminder, keep your heart open.

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