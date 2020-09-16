Ask Polly

Comments on this post are for paid subscribers

40 Comments
hiddenSonserese’s Substack Sep 16, 2020Liked by Heather Havrilesky
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
author
Heather Havrilesky
Sep 16, 2020Author
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hiddenSep 16, 2020Liked by Heather Havrilesky
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
author
Heather Havrilesky
Sep 16, 2020Author
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hiddenBad Taste Sep 16, 2020Liked by Heather Havrilesky
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
author
Heather Havrilesky
Sep 16, 2020Author
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hiddenSep 17, 2020Liked by Heather Havrilesky
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
author
Heather Havrilesky
Sep 17, 2020Author
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hiddenSep 17, 2020
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hiddenSep 16, 2020Liked by Heather Havrilesky
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
author
Heather Havrilesky
Sep 17, 2020Author
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hiddenSep 16, 2020Liked by Heather Havrilesky
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hiddenSep 16, 2020
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
author
Heather Havrilesky
Sep 17, 2020Author
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hiddenSep 16, 2020
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
author
Heather Havrilesky
Sep 16, 2020Author
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hiddenSep 16, 2020
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hiddenSep 16, 2020Liked by Heather Havrilesky
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
author
Heather Havrilesky
Sep 16, 2020Author
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hiddenSep 16, 2020Liked by Heather Havrilesky
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hiddenSep 16, 2020
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
author
Heather Havrilesky
Sep 17, 2020Author
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hiddenSep 16, 2020
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
author
Heather Havrilesky
Sep 16, 2020Author
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hiddenSep 16, 2020
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
author
Heather Havrilesky
Sep 16, 2020Author
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hiddenSep 16, 2020Liked by Heather Havrilesky
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
author
Heather Havrilesky
Sep 16, 2020Author
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hiddenSep 16, 2020
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hiddenSep 19, 2020
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hiddenRivka Hellendall’s Substack Sep 17, 2020
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hiddenSep 16, 2020
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
author
Heather Havrilesky
Sep 16, 2020Author
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hiddenSep 16, 2020
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hiddenThe Lioness Sep 16, 2020
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
author
Heather Havrilesky
Sep 16, 2020Author
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hiddenThe Lioness Sep 17, 2020
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hiddengood things Sep 18, 2020
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hiddenThe Phantasist Sep 16, 2020
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
deletedSep 16, 2020Liked by Heather Havrilesky
Comment deleted
Expand full comment
author
Heather Havrilesky
Sep 16, 2020Author
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
© 2024 Heather Havrilesky
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture