I loved this, and I think about this so much in my own life.

A couple years ago, I moved to a smaller city in the Midwest after being in SF for a while and getting increasingly disillusioned with being only around people in tech who talked about how much their stock options were worth.

In the first year I moved out here, I reconnected with a college acquaintance. She’d always wanted to be a singer/songwriter, but had sort of stopped. The first year, she put an ad on Craigslist for a band. Within a year, she wrote a small EP and did their first show. (With a broken mic). 2 years on, they’ve recorded a full killer album, sold out shows, and are going on tour. She has a reasonable but not career focused day job, a nice boyfriend, a small house, and a dog, and is one of the happiest, most content people I know.

I have friends with more money and fancier careers who live in cooler cities and live more Instagrammable lives. But this friend is the one I am most impressed with- because she actually built a thing and made her dreams come true. It’s inspired me so much ans has made me want to do the same in my own life. It’s possible! Polly is right!

That's the best lede ever, for all of your stories and for whatever I may think of writing, next. Your writing is consistently brilliant and engaging. The last line is equally powerful and connects with all neurons flying around my brain today. Have a happy birthday this month, and write about it if you want us to help you celebrate.

