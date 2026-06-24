Ask Polly

Ask Polly

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12109's avatar
12109
3d

This was a lovely and heartening read.

Everything in this paragraph was relevant for me and I really really appreciated it:

"Ultimately, I had to go balls to the wall and conclude that perhaps being whiny isn’t the biggest crime, and that, pound for pound, in terms of sheer grit and hard headedness, no one is more employable than a determined sick girl."

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Carla's avatar
Carla
3d

Two icons ❤️ gasped when I saw this in my inbox!

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