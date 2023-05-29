Closure Is Not Always Possible
When you love someone with everything you have, that feeling can remain alive inside you indefinitely. Instead of shutting it off, let it energize and inspire you.
The Veil (1947) by Helen Lundeberg
Love is imperfect. We are flawed animals who develop strong feelings for other flawed animals. We want what we want sometimes, even when we don’t know why, even when we sense that we’ll regret it eventually. As instinctive, volatile animals with big brains who see patterns and find meaning in odd places, we have a recur…