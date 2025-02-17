Digging For Your Buried Needs
Do you encourage yourself to wander, experiment, and try new things? Or does every single thing you do need to look productive and useful - to you *and* others?
Set design for Bayou (1953), Dorothea Tanning
No one else knows what you need.
You can keep asking around. You can demand that your smartest friends or your father or your girlfriend or your spouse tell you what you should do next. You can check your horoscope repeatedly. You can keep following the plan you made at age 19, even though it feels wrong now. …