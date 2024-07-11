Does Love Make You Anxious?
If intimacy and fear are woven together for you, understanding the weather patterns of your emotional ecosystem can help.
Adrift (1967) by Dorothea Tanning
In the weeks after my first daughter was born, I felt stronger and also more vulnerable than I’d ever felt before. It felt so good to care for someone so small, but it also felt terrifying to love someone so much. I told my husband that when he carried the baby around, I felt like he was carrying my liver. If he dropped …