Does The Past Make You Sad?
Life isn't an obstacle course of avoidable mistakes; it's much more nuanced and sublime than that. Do your stories do justice to how big your life is?
Smoke I (1992) by Dorothea Tanning
One of the most obvious but least discussed dimensions of trying to feel your feelings is that… it is hard. You can be firmly committed to waking up to reality, noticing your body, allowing your emotions to flow, greeting each new sensation without fear or resistance. But when those feelings start to flow, watch out!
Bec…