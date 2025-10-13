Embrace the Thankless Hours
Joy and satisfaction come from showing up consistently and putting in hours of hard work in spite of your dread, anxiety, and gloomy outlook about the results.
Le génie de l’eau (1959), Jane Graverol
A few months ago, I started to sleep late out of the blue. Each time I woke up, I didn’t feel motivated to get out of bed. I hadn’t felt that way for years, and it was disconcerting. What was wrong? Why did my day feel so daunting? All I had to do was write, mostly, and I’ve always loved writing.
After a while, I s…