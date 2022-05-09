Fear of Wanting More
If your needs weren’t met as a kid, you might avoid the things you want the most simply because wanting itself feels so vulnerable.
It Was Yellow and Pink I (1887-1986) by Georgia O’Keeffe
Sometimes it’s hard to believe in the people you depend on the most: close friends, family, spouses, partners. If your needs weren’t met as a kid, the feeling of need itself can be unsettling or threatening
When I was younger, I could never relate to people who said, “I’m afraid to love again.” But …