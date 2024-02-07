My older daughter’s childhood friend died at the age of 14 from a single pill she purchased on the internet and ate in her bedroom.

Ever since then, I’ve been stunned by how few people know that most of the overdose deaths in the country in the past few years are caused by fentanyl poisoning. I refer to it as poisoning because that’s what it is: Unsuspecting college kids, high school students, and party goers buy what they think is Adderall, pain killers, or coke, but it’s laced with fentanyl, the smallest amount of which can kill. Their peers think they’re just drunk and passing out, so they don’t get help in time. Even if they do, school officials or EMTs who arrive on the scene often don’t recognize the signs of fentanyl poisoning, so they don’t administer Narcan (drug name naloxone), a safe nasal spray that’s available over the counter.

Today I want to encourage everyone who reads this to talk to their friends, their kids, their parents, and their local school officials about the staggering, preventable numbers of deaths from fentanyl poisoning in the U.S.

Anyone with a kid in college should send them Narcan, which can be purchased online or at your local pharmacy without a prescription. Anyone who goes out to clubs or bars regularly should carry naloxone with them. Anyone who loves someone who sometimes does recreational drugs should have Narcan or some other brand of naloxone in their home. Every first aid kit should include naloxone.

Having Narcan on hand isn’t enough, of course, because the drug supply simply isn’t safe. You can’t buy Adderall from a stranger, or take a pill given to you by a friend. You can’t experiment with coke on a whim. Because you’re risking your life, every time.

So few people know how big this problem is, or how easy it is to save lives. Recently when a friend mentioned that another friend took coke at a party and I said, “I hope he had Narcan and fentanyl testing strips,” he shrugged like I was being an uptight mom again. I mention fentanyl to another friend and she thought I’d fallen prey to the latest wave of anti-drug hysteria. The reality of fentanyl poisoning has nothing to do with the scare tactics we remember from years ago. This isn’t about addiction or overdoing it. It’s about a threat that can kill someone who simply had no idea how dangerous the drug supply in our country has become.

I’m sorry to make today’s post such a downer. I’ve been wanting to write about this since my daughter’s friend died in 2021, but it felt like swerving out of my lane. Today I just want as many people as possible to educate themselves on this deadly epidemic and how we can prevent more deaths:

Thanks for reading. My regular Ask Polly column will publish tomorrow.

