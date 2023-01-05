'Get My Mom Out of My Head!'
Don't ask for advice from people who are incapable of being objective, respectful, and generous about your unique needs and desires.
Wetlands II (1983) by Helen Lundeberg
Hi Polly.
I went home for the first time in a year for the holidays. And of course I had a conversation with my mom that shook me to my core, as I always seem to.
I'm a 29-year-old legal aid attorney in a city I love with a great roommate, several close friends, and a couple of angelic cats. I'm teaching myself guitar,…