Dear Polly,

Help! I’m a cruel bitch! Not always. Usually I am a warm loving person who cares immensely about my people and shows it. I’m affectionate, empathetic, and other things like hilarious, fun, and razor sharp. This sharpness primarily presents as smarts and wits, but sometimes as cold cruelty. And when I’m i…