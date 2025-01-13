Tu vas me faire rougir (2017), Flora Yukhnovich

Dear Polly,



How do I figure out a path forward without my soon-to-be mother-in-law here at every moment of my new marriage?



I seem to have no control over how long she stays or when she comes. For context, my fiancé and I have been engaged for multiple years. We bought a house together and are planning to marry this year (delayed by buying the house, house projects, etc). I always knew she couldn’t live fully independently. She lived with my partner for years when we first met and were dating, and he always said then it would be his brother’s “turn” soon. Then, my fiance’s brother (10 years his elder) stepped up for a short time, paying for her to have an apartment though it was in our city — so my partner did all the shopping, doctor’s appointments, ALL of the post-surgery care and responsibilities, in-home nurses, etc. for her. She had a stroke before then and has some joint mobility issues somewhat lessened by a hip and knee replacement, but a ground-level apartment worked fine for her a few years ago and probably could now, but that's not being discussed for whatever reason. Now she gets around our house with stairs decently. But she seems to have no desire to live independently as she did before, and will rarely leave the house to so as much as walk around outside. Those idyllic stories about people out enjoying new lives when they get new knees is not happening. Complicating matters is my fiancé’s difficult and long work schedule (he’s taken on more responsibility and promotion) which means he comes home late (I work from home three days a week) and he’s often away working at least one weekend day.



The problem is how it all came about and how nothing gets decided as we go forward. When we were considering buying the house, not once did he speak up and say that his mother would be here the majority of the time. We’d been of course living on our own, the two of us, in apartments for 3 years (during COVID) and I assumed that would continue when we spoke about houses, getting married, family, etc. He never brought her up. So we bought this particular space to live in together, fix up, have a work-from-home space, and start a family, not to have a mother-in-law to live in forever. We fully split the mortgage and all finances, so I feel it was completely inappropriate not to talk through how this was going to work with me. I don’t know if he didn’t have any foresight about it or just thought it wasn’t fun to talk about, but he won’t have retroactive conversations about *why* he didn’t explain this to me and seems dumbfounded at needing to answer this.

So I feel that we didn’t properly plan for this together, and have told him as much — that for instance, if he had better discussed the future we could have waited and purchased a house that is better for her mobility (this is a 4-level townhouse). Instead we used our one FHA mortgage in a hurry when rates were low and we need to live here for quite a while. I had no clue that she would be essentially living with us within a couple of months after moving in, so there was no… house honeymoon. I was told initially when she came here that it would be a few months here, a few months at the brother’s in another state (flight away), and so forth, switching like this, and I said if we can stick to this I agree to try it for a while. I didn't commit to forever, or anything more. That has NOT been what happened during the first stint (she was here almost two years) or what has happened since.

Our opinion (fiancé and I) is that his brother needs to take a longer stint at this care. But the brother can’t manage her Medicare in another state when it is set up here, has no interest in figuring it out if she were to stay longer (he tried once and just whined and failed at it), and frankly doesn’t do much to care for her when she is there. So, the brothers fight about how he doesn’t do things. I fight about how she’s here. And my fiancé blows up because he doesn’t like being in the middle and also not getting his way. (But I don’t even know what his way is? He won’t make a calm, rational plan to talk about her future or what he wants). Whether it’s due to his brother’s terrible attitude, current divorce, or constant life drama, somehow, his mom is always here.



I’m growing increasingly petty about sharing the space, if I’m honest. We’ve lived in the house three years now and I’ve only been without her in our living room every single day (watching shows in a foreign language) and nagging him about housework (causing him to blow up) for six months of it. She uses the second full bath with a tub so I can’t take a bath. I’ve never taken a bath in my own home in wintertime (she's always been here, I don't want to sanitize her shower every time I want to use it). We don't use the fireplace because it's in her space. When we want to sit on our (large) couch and watch TV it is often with her literally between us. She won't budge from one spot and prefers the chaise so I just sit on my own in the far end. It's making me feel like a roommate. She can’t use any other living area of the house because she likes proximity to the kitchen to snack and have tea all day. (That sounds terrible — of course she’s allowed to eat! — but I mean I can’t get her to use the en suite living area she has because it’s downstairs from the kitchen.)

There are positives. She helps keep things clean and folds laundry. But space-wise and with the constant stream of care she needs, it’s all feeling more and more ridiculous. We’re fortunate to have another living area in the house for our use upstairs, but is it wrong that I want my main living room sometimes?! I can’t have a nice romantic wine dinner in our house with him in something cute and then a sexy night because she’s three feet away from us in the dining area. It’s not without appreciation. He expresses it. She expresses it. My friends say I’m a saint for doing it. I don’t care, I don’t want to do it anymore and I want to live romantically in my house.



This living situation has put a damper on us figuring out our life as a couple together. I’ve told him I don’t feel sexy when I spend my days with his mother’s issues and he comes home drained. He feels put off by the whole thing too and is rarely in any mood. We’re simply not enjoying the space together as a couple. It’s been the source of so many arguments between us — mostly that start because I am expressing I am unhappy and sad, and he can't handle hearing in any capacity that this is not how I pictured it when we spoke about moving here, nor was I clued in during house hunting that this was how it would be. So maybe it’s the let-down that stings, but then I keep hearing blasé crap like, “Life isn’t perfect.” I raise the issue in earnest every few months, to try to get a plan in place for the next few months (or god forbid discuss a few years down the line), but he just freaks out and insists to the brother that he needs to take her ASAP for an immediate resolution (which then doesn’t happen anyway). This causes her to feel like tossed-around like baggage. I'm not even being that type A about it, like by making a three-month schedule and making everyone stick to it. I'm just asking, “Is it going to be soon? In six months? Later this spring? When?” I give all the grace I can and he still hates every conversation about it.



So to make matters worse, she’s depressed and cries every day because she feels like a burden. When I want alone time, she feels left alone and like I am avoiding her and mopes about that. Because of his work schedule, I am stuck doing much of the care (all of the weekly grocery shopping for her needs) because I want to be able to enjoy the one single day we have off together. We try to bring her out to shop, dine, etc. and she mostly declines, and only agrees once every few months. When she does something small like this, it does nothing for her daily mood. She won’t take up hobbies, do fun activities for older folks (I work in the museum field and there’s lots of creative stuff for older people to do!), or anything like it that we suggest. When we attempt to push her to do things/don't give her the option — come on, we're going to the store! — she gets argumentative and obstinate about it.

I talk with her about upsets her about her life, and the loss of her husband seven years ago and daughter long ago, and I am empathetic up to a point. But all in all I still can’t help but feel like I have a crying sop who doesn’t do anything to enjoy the current family she still has remaining, sours most days with her poor mood, and won’t leave my house. My patience about it all has all but run out. They won't discuss getting any other care for her and I have no idea what's going to happen if her situation declines soon.



In truth, from day to day I live with her more than I do my fiancé. Furthermore it feels untenable to start a family in this situation and I’ve also said that. She won’t be able to be any help with the baby or small toddlers, for example. On days I go into the office, they would need other care. She’s a fall risk. We have no other family nearby to speak of (mine are all at a distance or estranged) and will need to grow closer with family-oriented friends when we start one, to have any support system. Lately, I am spending all of my waking hours applying to better paid jobs so I (myself, me alone) can be the one who finally forces the two brothers to financially do something for her care in late life that doesn’t involve her living here, so we can pay for better in-house care or eventually we'll all look at homes or *something*, otherwise I do not see how starting a family is in my near future. And — ticking clock for my biology — it needs to be. She judges the way I do housework (while I work full time) and talks incessantly about how the only way she managed raising kids was staying home and not letting any daycares or "strangers" take care of them, how can people do this, etc. etc. — which she fully knows is not possibly going to be our reality (but that doesn’t stop her from pontificating about it). Then there’s the cultural issue that she feels (he never told me any of this) that it’s both her sons’ responsibility to house her and take care of the elderly in-home vs elsewhere. I can’t seem to get my partner to form (or state?) an opinion on this, but he knows that I don’t agree with this being a forever, always arrangement.



I don’t feel that I have any support in figuring this out. My partner jumps to knee-jerk reactions to get her out to the brother’s when things blow up between us (which again, has only ever actually worked one time), and those aren’t long-term plans. He says he can’t plan because of the brother’s flakiness, gets upset because he’s between a rock and hard place, and says finances aren’t there or he'd do it on his own. The brother has plenty of money and frankly just uses it on frivolous crap — new electric cars, now after divorce, a new big house, ugly designer couches, and the like. Great, can she go there, then?! Oh, no, he has to womanize. I’ve tried all kinds of “what can we do,” “what options do we have,” being careful not to say it’s on my partner, or what are “you” going to do, and trying my best not to express a lot of judgment over the brother's stupid choices. But no matter how I approach these gently, I don't see the brother improving and my partner meanwhile gets extremely volatile about an convo on it, either shutting down like he's defeated or completely overreacting that it's all horrible. He seems most comfortable just coasting day to day without ever planning or talking. I’ve talked to therapists and find them mostly unhelpful about this, encouraging me to talk to him (I do, often) and encouraging that we just open up communications and plan more with the brother (my partner tries this and it doesn’t work), encouraging me to state and stick to a solution that works for me (how, in this case, other than leaving?).



I can't decide whether or what about it is going to be an impasse. I don’t want to issue an ultimatum because I don’t think they work. I was with my partner for four years before we got engaged, and now three years in this house, for seven total. I love him. But this has derailed now almost half of our relationship, taken the joy out of what I wanted to be a fun time in our lives in our first house together, and I’m struggling to find paths forward.



What can we (or I) do about my mother-in-law?

Trapped

Dear Trapped,

Your situation sounds incredibly aggravating and unfair. I agree that your fiancé should’ve discussed this with you before you went house shopping together. Even if he imagined that his mother would be around half the time, he needed to make that clear to you. It’s absurd that he expects you to adjust to this ongoing problem without addressing its cause or suggesting practical solutions.

Notice that his mother expects the same thing of him.

Notice that the only way to dodge these passive-aggressive, oppressive expectations is by being an evasive, incompetent asshole like his brother.

Notice that speaking directly and honestly about trying to make a plan that works for everyone turns you into the villain.

For a dramatic reenactment of this scenario, go see “Wicked” before it leaves the theater. Bring tissues. Because the same conditions are in place in your life: Everyone is following an unspoken plan that involves struggling to fulfill supersized expectations while ignoring their own intense emotional responses to an unsustainable way of living. Anyone who speaks up and say, “This isn’t working! This is bad for ALL of us, not just me!” is immediately scapegoated as the source of all problems. And let me be clear here: Even though your mother-in-law tries, in her own way, to express that she’s dissatisfied and depressed by where she’s landed, she’s also so attached to the absolute fantasy of being folded in your son’s warm embrace that she’s acting out — by hogging the chaise, by spending all day in the main living area, by disrespecting your boundaries, by denigrating your lack of interest in being a full-time, stay-at-home mother. These unlovable behaviors are manifestations of her fantasy, her trauma at losing her daughter and husband, and her despair at having so little perceived control over her future.

Everyone’s anguish is understandable. I believe that your fiancé and your mother-in-law both have good intentions. Unfortunately, the current unacknowledged system favors those who avoid, withdraw, recoil, gaslight, and grab what they want while ignoring everyone else’s needs. Your fiancé works six days a week away from home. No matter what his work circumstances are, this choice is a form of avoidant protest. Your mother-in-law sits in the middle of the house watching foreign-language programming. No matter how she feels about her own living area, climbing stairs, etc., this choice is also a form of protest. And instead of saying “I have about a month of this left in me before I lose my shit in earnest, so let’s make a plan right now in order to prevent me melting down and storming out of your life,” you’re saying, “When will this change? Soon?” This choice is a form of ongoing protest that tells me you’re still attached to your own fantasy of a husband who can take charge, face reality, speak directly, express his own wishes, and come up with a compromise that honors you and his mother at the same time.

Of course no one likes ultimatums. When I was younger, I loved to delineate all of the desperate measures that I was above. Of course I would never stoop to making a big stink about anything! It was beneath me! No one likes to be the one who says, “This is not working and it’s bad for EVERYONE.” No one wants to be forced into a new style of communication by their future wife/ sister-in-law/ daughter-in-law.

What people in passive-aggressive, unspoken, oppressive ecosystems like your fiancé’s family prefer is to PRETEND. Your mother-in-law pretends watching TV all day where people don’t want her is fine. Your fiancé pretends working six days a week while his fiancée sits at home with his mother is normal. Your brother-in-law pretends ignoring his mother’s and brother’s needs in spite of his past promises is acceptable.

And when you say “When will this change? Soon? Next month?” you’re pretending, too. You’re pretending that you haven’t already reached an emotional point of no return. You’re pretending that your contempt doesn’t grow every day. You’re pretending that when you say, “When will you fix this?” you’re not also saying, “When will you grow up and act like a principled, responsible, pragmatic, loving leader and husband and partner and friend and lover?” You’re pretending that you don’t expect A LOT MORE THAN THIS from your fiancé. You’re pretending that your vision of your life together remains intact, when in truth, his handling of this situation is far more devastating than the situation itself.

If you saw him trying in earnest to solve a few of the problems presented by his mother’s Forever Residency in your house, that would go a long way. If he admitted that he purposefully avoided discussing her omnipresence when you house-shopped, that would help a lot. If he acknowledged that you both work full time, therefore all household responsibilities need to be shared equally between you two, that would improve your attitude. But the man is not living in reality. He is forcing you into his family’s fantasy — which, by the way, doesn’t just include you as his mother’s caretaker but also likely places you in the role of full-time housekeeper, errand runner, and around-the-clock, on-call caretaker of your kids. His work choices are forcing you to fill in all of the cracks. No matter what financial justifications he has, he is actively choosing a path that removes him from the workflow at home.

He’s right that life isn’t perfect. But you already know that in your bones, don’t you? I can tell by your letter that you’ve been through some things in life. You’re a realist. You’ve shown a lot of empathy for your mother-in-law even as she insults your choices and expects your presence around the clock. You’ve tried to be very patient with your fiancé and you already accept that he’s not perfect and has his limits. You love him anyway.

It’s BECAUSE life isn’t perfect that we all must communicate very directly with each other. We need to put our plans into words. We cannot engage in acts of make-believe, gaslighting, fantasy, and active, unspoken behavioral protest and expect other people to PRETEND ALONG WITH US. We can’t treat other people like they’re responsible for our happiness, responsible when we feel lonely, responsible for our desire for a warm and comfy old age, nestled in the bosom of their daily lives, all without discussing their emotional concerns or asking directly for what we want from them.

Life is imperfect. Life is hard. People want very different things. So we have to fucking HASH IT OUT.

Years ago, I was at a family reunion hosted at my brother-in-law’s house. I knew that his wife needed more help in the kitchen, so I prodded my husband to do it, because I could not stomach being one of two little wives toiling away all day while everyone else strummed guitars and sipped beers. My husband helped, but it was not nearly enough. My sister-in-law finally snapped and yelled at everyone (this was not the first time my husband’s siblings had acted like passive-aggressive innocents in her house). So I told my sister-in-law that when my family goes to the beach, we make a chart that shows who’s making dinner and cleaning up each day, that way everyone does their share.

For the rest of the weekend, my sister-in-law kept bringing up the chart. “Why don’t you make us a chart? I just can’t wait for the CHART.” This was not expressed with a tone of sweetness and light. By suggesting a solution, I became an enemy. But I knew she needed help, that the situation was unfair, so I tolerated her anger and resolved to help her anyway.

I brought a chart to the next family reunion. Do you know who followed the chart? My sister-in-law, my husband, and me. There were four other adults present. My sister-in-law’s husband — my husband’s brother — slept late and ignored the chart. Not only that, but my husband’s other brother, who was my favorite in his family at the time, became distant and rude to me out of the blue and denigrated my chart behind my back. My husband told them they were assholes a few times, but mostly what happened was that everyone who had an unspoken expectation that the sisters-in-law could do the vast majority of the work of hosting a reunion and shut the fuck up about it now had a very outspoken problem with me, stepping in and trying to FIX something that didn’t need fixing as far as they were concerned.

I refused to be cowed by their unspoken rules. I drank my microbrews cheerfully and listened to their plinky plinking on guitars and laughed along with their jokes and I enjoyed a churning and burning sense of superiority all the while. It must be acknowledged that this is not the sign of a truly healthy and loving soul. But sometimes when you’re outnumbered, you have to turn to the survival instincts you know and love, even when they involve a little nastiness, a little private inward turn towards your rage and your power. (Cue magical broom flying straight into my greedy, sharp-nailed clutches!)

No one ever spoke to me directly about the chart, but I emerged with a real sense that no one valued their relationship with me that much or wanted my input on anything family-related. I didn’t really blame them for that — we all have limited energy, limited time, and limited patience with outsiders. I’m like that, too. But suffice it to say, I let my husband handle his plans with them now and I mostly stay out of it.

I mention these experiences because I want you to know that I have tried being a leader within difficult family systems that aren’t my own, and I’ve also tried stepping back and letting someone else lead. I have said, “Here’s how we should handle this!” and I’ve also said, “You’re on your own, buddy! Count me the fuck out!” I’ve said “Here’s what I can do, and here’s what I can’t do.” I have expressed my emotions about these things and I’ve also bitten my tongue more times than I can count. These days, I ignore all of it. I feel like a slacker now but that matches their energy and it sort of seems like that’s what they’d prefer, so whatever.

The one thing I won’t do, in any circumstance, is prop up someone else’s fantasy of what our relationship is. This makes relationships with fantasists and dismissive avoidants largely untenable. I’m good with that. If anyone in my husband’s family wanted to talk it all through with me, I’d be more than happy to tell them directly where I stand and how I feel and to hear where they stand and how they feel. And to be clear, I really love his siblings and I respect how different they are from me. But I try hard to avoid situations that are likely to cause me to act out, lash out, or betray my principles.

Notice I say “I try.” Sometimes you’re thrown straight into the flaming dumpster and you can’t escape. Sometimes you have no choice. Sometimes you have to speak up, even when you know you’ll be cast as the villain for it.

That’s where you are now. And my sense is that you’re not a person who can play along with your future husband’s and mother-in-law’s fantasy any longer. You’re a direct, honest person who needs a plan. Ultimatums suck a lot. But life isn’t perfect and sometimes you need them. You’re hoping and praying for a leader to emerge, but no one is willing to grab the goddamn flying broom.

This is a GRAB THE BROOM moment. Do you want to grab the broom, or wait around and lose your mind and grow even more contemptuous of your fiancé and his family?

Quite honestly, you’re the only one who’s strong and honest enough to grab the broom right now. You’re the one who has the emotional and logistical capacity to come up with solutions. You’re the one who has the tenacity to get type A about this.

But is that what you want to do? Because you will have to say things like, “I will have a romantic dinner in my own dining room every Friday and we will order take-out for my mother-in-law to eat in her living area.” You will have to say to your mother-in-law, “I am a person who needs a lot of alone time, and because we live together, I need you to respect that and make space for it, even when your feelings are hurt.” You will have to tell your fiancé, “You need to buy your mother a TV for her living space and tell her ‘This is where you will watch your programs.’” And you will have to tell him that you two must discuss a long-range vision of the future and where his mother fits into it.

You will also need to tell him that you want a real weekend together, not just one day. He’ll either need to run errands and clean on Saturday mornings, or he’ll need to hire someone else to do that stuff. You will not be the one filling in all of the cracks in your life together — not now and certainly not when you have kids.

This is your moment to assert your boundaries. I don’t see how you do that without taking his fantasy of you as a compliant housewife and mostly-stay-at-home mother and smashing it into a million pieces.

Your happiness matters. Your needs matter. If he can’t see that and talk about that and make adjustments based on your very real distress? You’re out.

In order to have a happy marriage — particularly with someone who wants to float along and hope for the best rather than making a plan — you have to be tough, firm, consistent, and principled. You have to be this way from the start. You have to speak up. You have to stand up for yourself. You have to put your feelings into words. You have to show up and assert your vision. And in this sexist world, that means you have to GRAB THE MOTHERFUCKING BROOM.

What’s unexpected is that grabbing the broom is actually good for you. Optimism and togetherness grow from assertive, clear, direct, honest behaviors, not from shared, unspoken fantasies and staged protests. Grabbing the broom isn’t about TAKING CONTROL. It’s about explaining what everyone GAINS from being direct and honest. Everyone needs to understand that enjoying the present moment and savoring your time together can’t happen without a shared plan for the future.

I know you’ve already confronted your fiancé many times. But in a marriage, it never fucking ends. You keep speaking up. You don’t just solve a problem and cruise. You renegotiate constantly. If you want to have kids with this man, you are going to have to be a leader. So is he, but he might have learn to lead by following your example. That’s why you need to make sure that you’re a principled, honorable, thoughtful leader. You’re going to have to compromise, be vulnerable, assert your needs, and show curiosity about his.

Some people are open enough to learn a new, more direct and honest way of living together. Unfortunately, though, the trajectory of many marriages looks more like the plot of “Wicked”: Sensitivity and love are recast as weaknesses. Strength and talent and optimism are twisted into moral crimes.

But when it comes to living in reality or pretending, some of us don’t have a choice. We can’t pretend.

If your future husband can’t lead and he can’t follow and he can’t stop pretending and he can’t spend more time with you and he can’t confront his mother and he can’t recognize that the stakes here are ALREADY sky high and things ALREADY need to change immediately and you two MUST make a plan today, right now? Then he is not a viable partner in life.

He needs to step up, and so do you. Because the path you’re on now is contemptuous and it ends in divorce. Don’t get married if you can’t face this together. Don’t take on a life with someone who can’t respect your needs and desires. And while you’re at it, become that person: Respect your own needs and desires without fail, and dare to make space for them. Trust your vision of what might work. You have the courage and imagination to fix this situation, and to craft a path forward.

Stop asking who will save you from this. Accept that you’re the leader here.

GRAB THE BROOM.

Just remember that leaders need support and resources if they’re going to manage other people’s problems. They need buy-in. If no one in your fiancé’s family, your fiancé included, really WANTS to exit the fantasy-based tangle of enormous, unspoken expectations they’re trapped in? Then you can’t lead and you can’t follow and you can’t just exist, either. If they expect you to fit into the cracks whenever there’s a problem, and shut the fuck up about it?

Well, it wouldn’t be the first time someone expected that of a woman. But in the words of Elphaba from “Wicked,” “We can’t all come and go by bubble.” You aren’t here for fantasies. You want to live in the real world. So speak up, assert your boundaries, express your limits, and trust your heart. If you do that, you’ll thrive, with or without this man.

Polly

