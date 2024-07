Anthurium (1923) by Georgia O’Keeffe

Hi, Polly!

Long story short: I’ve recently realized I’m monogamous, and that’s a problem.

A little background to my question: I’m a lesbian, very late 20s, romance novelist, disabled, living in NYC because the doctors who can treat my condition are here and it’s not safe for me to drive. I’ve only started dating recentl…