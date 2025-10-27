Ask Polly

Betsy
1d

As usual, fantastic advice!

I would like to add - stop staying you wish to become a writer. Identify as a writer, right now. Make a promise to yourself to write every day, even if it's just 10 minutes some days. Do it "daily-ish." Get a job to pay the bills, but when people ask what you do, say "I'm a writer." Because if you write every day, that is true.

Two books I *highly* recommend, that were life-changing for me: "Big Magic" by Elizabeth Gilbert, and "Meditations for Mortals" by Oliver Burkeman.

After dreaming of "becoming a writer," my whole life, these books helped me finally just live it from the inside out. I started submitting stories for the first time in my life, and one got accepted last month, to be published in the spring.

But I wish I'd done this at age 29 and not age 56!

KL
1d

https://tosommerfugle.blogspot.com/2021/01/william-blake-i-want-i-want.html

This William Blake image is the mantra of my creative process.

I honestly don't know how I would make anything if I didn't desire for it to exist, and desire to be the one who makes it. That's the start of everything for me. I don't want to "be an artist", in fact I find that somewhat annoying, because it's too vague. What I want is more specific. I WANT to sculpt a complicated, philosophical sructure that exactly expresses my feelings about death and human agency. I WANT to sculpt a simple little sloth-like creature whose tender body makes people want to cry. I WANT to sculpt a round figure that is simultaneously a bug and a mother, and make it fit exactly in the palm of your hand. I want people to want want the things I made. They don't even know they want it until they see it, and then they feel "I want I want".

It seems to me that if the LW wants to write things that lift people out of despair and cultivate emotional awareness, the only way to do that, literally the only way, is for the LW to write things that lift him out of despair and cultivate his own emotional awareness.

The William Blake is my mantra, but this quote is the explanation: "The most demanding part of living a lifetime as an artist is the strict discipline of forcing oneself to work steadfastly along the nerve of one’s own intimate sensitivity" (Anne Truitt)

To me, that means I have to get really, really specific about what I actually want, and obsessively think about what exact shape I want it to take. And that's why Polly says, "my only aim right now is to please myself." That's not a self-care truism, that's a description of the ACTUAL LABOR of creativity.

