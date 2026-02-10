How Do You Decide For Yourself?
When you're anxious, self-conscious, and afraid, how do you find your bearings and learn to trust yourself again?
Toilette (1906), Pablo Picasso
When I was very young, one of my roommates had a lot of notes for me. I didn’t dress correctly, I didn’t eat the right things, my taste in art was all wrong, I said the wrong things, my song lyrics were too obvious. I should try to emulate the Pixies, I should study fashion trends, I should make cooler choices. I was a rube…