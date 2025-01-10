How Do You Want to Feel in 2025?
Sometimes feeling good requires clarifying your deepest principles and showing up for the people you love the most.
Dionysos SOS (1987) by Dorothea Tanning
On Tuesday, I wrote three pages about allowing your feelings to guide you into the new year. Then the fires descended on LA. I’ve spent most of the week watching the news and texting friends, several of whom have lost their houses in the Eaton fire.
Now the uplifting words I wrote for the start of the year don’t mak…