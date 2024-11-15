How to Make Art
Grapple with hurt feelings over and over. Encounter rejection. Give in to envy. Feel useless and insignificant. But keep showing up anyway.
Dream of Luxury (1944) by Dorothea Tanning
The world is going to hurt your feelings, and it should. You should get hurt because it’s going to happen again and again, and you need to learn how to wrestle with it instead of always hiding, instead of protecting yourself, instead of staying out of reach. This is true for every artist, but it’s also true for …