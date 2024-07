Over and Above #8 (1963) by Clarence Holbrook Carter

So here we are, on the first day of our brand new jobs! It feels good to start something new, doesn’t it? Are you excited? I am. I have a blank page in front of me and I can write anything I want. I’m freeeeee!

Oh fuck, here comes my boss. She’s such a dick. Trust me, I’ve known her since I was really y…