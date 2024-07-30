'I Am So Bored!'
Stepping vulnerably into the truth of your desires reminds you that life is exciting and romantic, with or without romantic love.
The Philosophers (1952) by Dorothea Tanning
Dear Polly,
I am so bored. And it’s making me feel crazy.
I’m by far the busiest I’ve been in awhile and I’m always behind on a hundred things I should be doing but that doesn’t change the fact that I feel bored. And I know why.
I’m not particularly intrigued by the broad concept of romance. I don’t much care abou…