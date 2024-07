Blue Wave, Maine (1926) by Georgia O’Keeffe

Dear Polly,

I find it hard to live in the real world. It’s a problem I’ve had forever, and, when I was a kid, I used to think it was a superpower. I’m really good at daydreaming. But I think this thing that went unchecked when I was a child has turned into a kind of depressing compulsion for me as an adult.

When…