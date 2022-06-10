'I Can't Stop Oversharing'
Think about the kinds of connection you're craving, and ask yourself if performative storytelling really gets you there.
Tan, Orange, Yellow, Lavender (1959-1960) by Georgia O’Keeffe
Last night I went out with some new friends and had a long dinner, then had drinks at a bar nearby until midnight, which is 3 am in Tired Lady Standard Time. Normally I would’ve headed home much earlier, but I couldn’t pull myself away because these friends are the best kind of oversharers — t…