Morning Glory with Black (1926) by Georgia O’Keeffe

Dear Polly,

I can’t stop punishing myself in small ways.

When I moved to the U.S. a decade ago, from halfway across the world, I felt like an alien in so many ways, a stranger to this new place and all of its contexts. I had no one — just my mom, my aunt and my younger cousin who I lived with in San Franc…