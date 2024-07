Pineapple Bud (1939) by Georgia O’Keeffe

Dear Polly,

A coworker and friend told me he had feelings for me this spring. The catch? He’s engaged and very soon to be married.

I never thought of him that way, mostly because he has been in a committed relationship for as long as I’ve known him. He’s funny, smart, and kind, but he is also stubborn, drinks too mu…