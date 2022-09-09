'I Dabble in Everything but Can't Commit to Anything!'
Pick your favorite thing, work on it every day, and prepare to be humbled by it. Once you make this your daily habit, you're a success.
Grapefruit and Endive (1930) by Georgia O’Keeffe
Dear Polly,
I just read this amazing story about the woman who wrote, sent an update, and then sent you the song "Robins," and oh! How amazing, how wonderful, how generative for me and everyone to see this development. This is why I'm writing now; reading that was soul food for me.
So, I'm finally writing wi…