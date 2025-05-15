Some Roses and Their Phantoms (1952), Dorothea Tanning

Hi Polly.

I last wrote to you 4 years ago, at probably the worst point in my entire life. I’m so grateful for the advice you gave me then – I read it over and over again, and it was one of my north stars in getting out of the forest fire I was living in.

I built a new home for myself in the ashes, Poll…