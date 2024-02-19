Vorace Veracité (1956) by Dorothea Tanning

Dear Polly,

I've been struggling with this for years, years. And that very fact adds to the hemming and hawing. In a week, I will go to a fancy resort with my husband, our nanny, and our young children to celebrate our 15th wedding anniversary. I'm excited about warm weather, housekeeping, room service, and playing with my kids in the sun. But a hum of anxiety undermines it because Husband technically shouldn't be traveling because he forgot to renew his residency permit and almost got sent back to his home country because of it, because he has avoided, for years, years, that he has ADHD. I'm also stressed because he wants to have sex with me, and I don't want to. For years.

At this point, I can't tell if I have a low libido because of my age or because I just don't want to have sex with him.

Our kids are young and it took us years, years, to get them. Now we're old parents with new kids and a new business, and I resent that Husband is urgently demanding sex when we're tired. I'm tired.

He has always had PE. When we first started dating, it took a couple of months of quick and awkward sex before I brought it up, and he admitted it had been a life-long issue that he didn't want to deal with, and even though he cried, he was grateful I brought it out in the open. I was relieved; it was bonding, but it was years until he got a therapist. Then, he put off the homework to address it. And I slowly felt my body shut down to him. The sex was not hot, the kissing was stilted and halting, and he over-compensated by focusing on me in ways that were un-attuned and clammy. It was always so palpable that he was not in his body, he was not in the moment, that the sex, even if it did last a little longer, was limited to one or two positions followed by a slew of apologies that I kept saying, gently, were not necessary.

Then, the pregnancy losses, the IVF, all of it gave me an excuse from having not-hot sex, and I was relieved. New babies and I thought I could eke out a little more time, but no, he (thankfully) is finally speaking up for his needs, and he needs, rightfully, sex. But I don't want to. I wish to; I imagine what good sex might be with him. I look at him and sometimes see an attractive mate, but I have also accrued a long list of turn-offs, and as I have been through the shit of life to such a brutal degree, am engrossed in being a mother, and am coming into my own as a middle-aged woman, I don't want to overlook the things that I don't like anymore. I think I tolerated the dishevelment, the disorganization, the unfocused conversations, the emotional distance, the habit of burping (he seared his esophagus in an early bout of alcoholism), the bad sex, the lack of passion because he was a good guy, not like my exes who were hot and untrustworthy, charismatic and inconstant.

I know that when one thinks there are only two options, there is a third. I know that the fact that I had good sex with bad guys and bad sex with the good guy doesn't mean that's all there is. But I can't see our third option. After all these years of therapy, loss, rebound from loss, sharing a life, building a life, watching it crumble, then building it again, we are bonded. I have deep respect for that. He is my hilarious best friend. He is a constant. He is a sweet father. He is a hard worker, even if he lacks the ambition I wish he had. He's had more therapy and seems to take it more as a benefit than intrusion. He's started the process of addressing the ADHD, and I'm glad; I also feel like I've been asking for this for years, years, and now I don't think I can admit that it might be too late. Or maybe I want to hold on a little longer and see if he can finally sort this shit out, and maybe we can have it all. But in the meantime, I don't want sex with him. I want more change. I want him to get haircuts, stop eating like a child, and stop burping all the time. I want him to stop dressing like a homeless teenager and stop being such a sad sack. I want him to be an adult, not a man-child.

The me in the story: I'm intense and passionate. I'm committed to working hard, getting therapy, healing my body, being a patient and generous mother, and being a fair and principled boss. My father was a high-achieving narcissist; my mother was a depressed, angry beauty who didn't keep healthy boundaries with me. I was spoiled and also treated like shit. I've worked through a lot of that. I believe in compassion and lovingly finding our way through this unpredictable life. I used to have a lot of sexual chemistry with my partners, both men and women. Things were dramatic and fraught, and I remember the intensity of that chemical attraction: the daring, the sweat, the eye contact. I'm older now, and my understanding of who I am as a sexual being is unclear. I have to strain to imagine good sex with my husband because I have so many associations with the un-erotic, uncomfortable clunkiness of our history. Still, I also struggle to see sex elsewhere. I don't want to cheat; that seems like so much pain and planning and disloyalty and deceit, and none of that seems worth a hotty in a hotel. When I told my husband to get a girlfriend, it broke his heart, and he would not be able to handle me having lovers.

Yes, there is a side of this that is sweet, that after all these years, this good guy still gets hard for me. And I feel like a shit bag because I wish he would work out and brush his teeth and put on some real trousers and get his paperwork handled, act like a boss, and just grow up and be sexy. He deserves love and sex, and my wish for so much to be different feels unkind and unaccepting. I wish I could love him without so much conditionality, and I can't even guarantee that if he did all these things, I'd want him. I want to believe I would.

For years, I've talked about this with therapists -even before we were married. Years, and I wonder why it's so hard to decide. We are a good family. We are raising hilarious children, well-loved and well-cared for. There's a part of me that doesn't want to admit I am in a sexless marriage and that I am its cause: me, the one who always oozed sexuality, was fearless, physical and free, is now shut down. I feel too young to be sexless. I feel too old to date. I feel too committed to divorce, and I feel too turned off and too tired to stay up and fondle each other back to a sex life. I imagine shadowy bodies, me and some guy and feel inklings of the erotic person I was. I imagine unlinking from my husband, becoming co-parents in separate homes, meeting his girlfriend, and regretting being unable to make it work. I wonder if my upbringing made it impossible for me to be with someone. I wonder if I want too much. I wish that once the kids are a little older and Husband has gotten his meds right and done the CBT, I will see the man I imagine he could be. I bristle at the thought of the myriad women who took on a project that failed. One can spend years thinking like this. Years.

Yours,

Stuck and Unfucked

Dear Stuck and Unfucked,

Sometimes you stop having sex because your entire life is beneath you. Aging is beneath you, feeling tired is beneath you, having a sexless marriage is beneath you, divorce is beneath you, dating again is beneath you, fondling your burping husband back to a sex life is beneath you.

No option feels dignified. No path looks seductive. All you can see is compromise and humiliation and loss, contempt and anxiety and decline. And sadly, there are very few stories about how romantic it can be to sink down into the muck of your real life and meet your partner there, in that compromised place where you’re both a little worse for the wear, a little disappointed, a little impatient, wondering if things will ever feel exciting again.

You are not feeling very romantic right now. But what your survivalist self, who keeps your threateningly available husband at arm’s length, doesn’t realize is that there is something deeply romantic about facing reality, facing your real partner, facing the real life you share together. When you’re best friends with someone, when he makes you laugh and wants very badly to please you, when he’s a good father and he does try hard at many things, if not ALL THINGS, that’s romantic. You can insist that it’s not sexy, it’s not fun, it doesn’t work, you have no interest in sex anyway, the burping is too much, the constant hassles of man-child cohabitation are too awful, the fumbling efforts are irritating, the nagging for more is awful. You can (almost, sometimes, vaguely) picture sexier, better, more functional scenarios with imaginary men who don’t burp and don’t nag for sex and care a lot less, which would feel refreshing and (crucially!) would induce a lot less guilt.

But you recognize that there is no magic that fixes this situation painlessly. You can leave your husband behind in the hopes that you’ll find someone you’re more passionate about, who also happens to be kind and trustworthy and good-hearted and funny. You can stay with your husband and continue to spend years and years and years viewing him as the source of most of the trouble in your life — which is, by the way, an echo of what you witnessed growing up with a depressed, angry mother. Or you can sink down into the muck of what you have, what you love, what you hate, what you never wanted, what you always wanted.

You can surrender. Surrendering includes admitting that you have needs, that you are massively flawed yourself, that you, like your husband, feel ashamed of yourself in spite of your ideals and your capabilities and your overachieving, perfectionist stance toward almost everything. Instead of requesting changes and refusing advances, you can make yourself vulnerable and admit that you hate the burping, hate the childishness, hate the inability to solve long-standing problems, but you love the man himself in spite of everything.

That’s where intimacy begins: in the space where you admit that his choices sink under your skin and make you feel helpless and lost and angry, where you confess that when he clammily fondles you or burps or tries to please you sexually, what you experience is someone who is weak in ways you’ll never let yourself be weak and flawed in ways you’ll never let yourself be flawed, someone who tries to make you happy but doesn’t completely respect your desires, doesn’t truly see you, doesn’t hear you, doesn’t feel you, isn’t listening or attuned or mature or unashamed enough to show up. What you experience in him is the opposite of what you seek to be. He is fully surrendered and vulnerable but he’s clumsy and imperfect and misaligned with himself. He’s flawed. He’s human. And he can’t understand you or see you at all.

Why can’t he understand you? Why can’t he see you? Because you don’t want to be there. That’s at least one piece of it. You don’t want to tell him what’s wrong. You feel too guilty and ashamed to tell the truth, to surrender to what’s real, to admit that you’re not able to feel much, that you don’t WANT to TRY to feel more, even. You don’t want to be like him, trying so hard. You want to stay safe from that. Being vulnerable means being destroyed.

And you don’t want to admit that you are here, this is your life, and it is beneath you. You don’t want to show up for this imperfect picture. When your husband wasn’t trying in earnest, you could stand back and say “He’s not even making an effort to fix himself, so I don’t have to feel guilty about not having sex with him.” But now that he’s actually addressing his problems and going to therapy and working hard to grow, it’s a threat to your previous way of life, which, no matter how exhausting it might have been, was comfortable and familiar.

This is uncomfortable. Telling the truth about how much contempt you’ve built up is uncomfortable. Talking about what your body needs is uncomfortable. Saying things like, “I need to have a conversation about this burping problem, even if it’s unfixable” is uncomfortable.

You would much rather not do those things. In your fantasy, a bad guy would give you good sex and not ask you to be uncomfortable or vulnerable or surrendered. You could play the unflappable, loving heroine, your favorite role. But the world isn’t split between good guys who have bad sex and bad guys who have good sex. It’s split between available guys who mirror your own imperfections as a flawed human being and unavailable guys who allow you to maintain your fantastical image of yourself as someone who floats above the ugliness, finds solutions, is consistently loving, works hard. Unavailable guys maintain eye contact during sex because the stakes are low, so it’s tolerable. They’re not really looking at you in all of your vulnerability and complexity. They’re playing a sexy role, one that they know is about to end so it doesn’t exert too much pressure on them or trigger their shame.

What you and your husband are up to in the bedroom is far less simple than that. It requires diving into who you really are and what you really need. It requires excavating and unfolding and unleashing the good and the bad, examining ambivalence, allowing space for fear and longing and even disgust. Sex and intimacy and disgust are not strangers to each other. Pretend seduction is like acting. Real sex that grows out of real love is about working with whatever you have, twisting your revulsion and resistance into something dirty or transgressive or bent or weird enough to turn you on. Sometimes that’s how people who CANNOT SURRENDER, EVER manage it, anyway. They find an angle that works for them.

None of what I’ve just written implies that you’re the cause of all your woes, or that your husband is an innocent lamb who deserves nightly blowjobs. What I’m saying is this: You’re clearly telling me that you want to stay married, but you don’t want to surrender to your husband. You’re still angry at him for the years you’ve waited for him to grow up. Now that he’s growing up a little, you don’t magically want to fuck him out of the blue. In fact, what you want is to run away.

That’s the starting point of your new intimate relationship: saying those things out loud. You begin to surrender when you say, somewhat paradoxically, “I don’t want to do this. I don’t want to care. It feels threatening to try. I want to stand back and never try again. For me, trying hurts a lot. You didn’t honor my desires for years. You were too ruled by shame to face yourself.”

And when you say those words out loud, listen to what you’re saying to yourself, too. Listen to what you’re telling the self who didn’t believe that she deserved to stand up for herself, to want what she wanted, to be loved completely, to be treasured in the specific ways that felt good to HER and no one else. You’re saying to yourself, “You didn’t honor my desires for years. You were too ruled by shame to face yourself.”

Those days are over now. Rejoice! Now you have the enormous privilege of sinking down into the mud of your real life, which is not beneath you after all. You are just another flawed human on the face of this earth, a scared animal, afraid to surrender to what’s real, afraid to describe exactly what you need, afraid that your husband doesn’t really, truly care enough to give you exactly exactly exactly exactly what you need.

But I think he does care enough. I think you hide inside your mind, endlessly imagining important improvements to your husband, crucial prerequisites to intimacy and sex, because you don’t believe that anyone could care that much about what you need. I think you believe that YOU YOURSELF could never and SHOULD never care that much about what you truly need. To care is to be disappointed. To need is to be left alone, ignored, rejected for who you are. When you were young, you were told that you were adored and then you were treated like nothing and no one. You don’t trust anyone else’s words or efforts now. You don’t even trust your own words and efforts.

You know when you wrote, of your husband, “He's had more therapy and seems to take it more as a benefit than intrusion.”? You experience help and care and concern as an intrusion. This is your problem with sex, your marriage, yourself, and your whole life. You can’t distinguish connection from intrusion. You’d rather be in control. You’d rather be distant. You’d rather be perfect.

Rejoice in this realization! This is the start of your real life, your real marriage, your real sex life, your real self. Celebrate this vulnerable moment. Relish this fear, this anger, this love, this hatred, this sadness, this regret, this rare chance at full surrender. This is what’s real. It is not beneath you. It is the most romantic thing in the world. You’ll see.

Polly

Thanks for reading Ask Polly! Send your letters to askpolly@protonmail.com.

Share