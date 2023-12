Untitled (1970) by Helen Lundeberg

Dear Polly,

I feel so angry, all of the time. It's not a boiling rage that has me lashing out, but I find myself unbearably annoyed by nearly everything and everyone. The more I look inward, the more I feel overwhelmed by my own feelings and opinions. I'm 30 years old, live in a wonderful city, have a great group of frie…