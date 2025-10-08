Le Chant du Cygne ( 1958), Jane Graverol

Hi Polly,

I moved back into my parent’s after living a couple hours away in the same state for five years. It’s been nearly a year. I felt guilty for not visiting or calling enough, and now that I’m here all the time I can’t stand it. Did I mention I have a brother? He visits every weekend, and if I’m not here he sa…