'I Feel Inferior to My Best Friend!'
Intimacy always kicks up emotional dust. That's not the result of what you've done wrong, it's a side effect of everything you've done right.
Apple Family 2 (1920) by Georgia O’Keeffe
Hi Polly,
I’m writing this letter because I am at a total loss about how to communicate with my best friend of over ten years about why my attitude has changed drastically towards her within the last year since we moved in together. For anonymity, I’m going to call this friend Beth. Beth and I have been friends s…