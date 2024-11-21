'I Feel So Dissatisfied With My Friendships!'
Connection is hard. Friendship is scary. Trust feels impossible. The only solution is to try and try and try and try and try and try again.
To Distraction (1962) by Dorothea Tanning
Dear Polly,
Thank you for all of your advice over the years. I always turn to your letters when I need to hear what's true, even if it's hard to hear.
I'm writing because I (35 y/o female) am sitting in my apartment on a Saturday night and wondering how I got to what feels like a lonelier place than I've ever been.
…