Ask Polly

Ask Polly

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Casey's avatar
Casey
2d

I was delighted by this whole letter written, letter response today. Though the issue is relatable at it's core and the advice so lovingly, and beautifully dispensed, it was also very laugh out loud funny. From "suck in your stomach, Nancy" to the implied caveman voice of "pretty blonde lady, more valuable, more special" I really enjoyed myself reading this. Thank you both! I was also reminded of my conventionally beautiful sister who, much to the laugh out loud delight of me and my other sisters has NEVER taken one decent photograph. NOT ONE. Anyway, that's all. I'm off to buy some lip gloss now.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Sherry-Tucker Cox's avatar
Sherry-Tucker Cox
2d

My former husband HATED pictures of himself and therefore we had very few of him. When our 21 year-old daughter was unexpectedly killed in a car accident he mourned (still does, actually) that there were so few photos of the two of them together. Food for thought.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Heather Havrilesky and others
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Heather Havrilesky · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture