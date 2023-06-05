'I Have No Close Friends!'
When you repeatedly blame others for not giving you enough love, that's a sign that you're internally blaming yourself for being unlovable.
The Poet’s Road (1961) by Helen Lundeberg
Hi Polly.
I'm 35 and single and the past few years have left me devastated. I have lost various of my closest friends through falling out or (unwanted, on my side) growing apart. These were the kind of friends I thought would be in my wedding, friends whose lives were so intertwined.
I'm not imagining the distance.…