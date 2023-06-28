'I Know I Want to Write. What Do I Do Next?'
Shut out the looming doubts and let your passion for the creative process reinforce your belief in your unique path forward.
The Pier (1943) by Helen Lundeberg
Dear Polly,
Thanks for your column. I’ve been a devoted reader for years, and I always find comfort in reading your work.
Now to the question: I’ve always been a pretty risk averse person. My dream since I was a kid was to be a writer, but growing up in the Midwest in a practical family, I quickly got real. I went to coll…