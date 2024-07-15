'I Love My Roommate's Cat But I Don't Know How to Love People!'
Learning to stand up for everything you love is a path toward accepting people for who they are.
Birthday (1942) by Dorothea Tanning
Hi Polly,
I am 27, living in Europe which is thousands of miles away from my birthplace, and I am building a life here. However, I am afraid that the older I get, the less capable I am of being in relationships, friendships, or any human relationships for that matter.
For the backstory, I came (escaped) to Europe 5 years…