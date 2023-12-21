'I Must Be God's Least Favorite Child!'
You won't tolerate uncertainty until you recognize that mistakes and failures, longing and fear are the building blocks of your most joyful adventures.
Still Life (1961) by Helen Lundeberg
Dear Polly,
I've been reading your column for a while now, and every time I do, a part of it speaks to my soul. There's been a lot going on and it's been overwhelming, so, I now turn to you for your kindness and your wisdom.
I'm 25, recently finished my master's degree from another country, and am currently home prepari…