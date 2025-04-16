Zephirium apochripholiae (Windwort) (1997), Dorothea Tanning

Dear Polly,

I don’t know where to begin.

I’m standing in the wreckage of something I thought was love, but now I don’t know anymore and that uncertainty is killing me.

It was a relationship that was filled with the kind of intensity that seduces you into believing it must be love by how good it fe…