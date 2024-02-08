Le Mal Oublié (1955) by Dorothea Tanning

Dear Polly,

The short version of this letter is that I lost a precious gift given to me by my boyfriend over the holidays. I don’t know how it happened. The bracelet was on my wrist in the Uber ride home from the airport after a girls’ weekend and four hours later, I got out of the shower and it was gone. I turned my apartment inside out. Retraced my steps three times. Dug through the trash. Inspected every piece of laundry. I can’t stop crying. My boyfriend’s kindness, compassion, and understanding only makes me cry more. It’s been two days and the tears won’t stop. I can’t stop looking for what I know I’ll never find. I can’t forgive myself.

There is a longer version, too. I’m a writer who has been through enough therapy to understand that a bracelet is never just a bracelet. Our relationship is a year and a half old — still in its infancy, still precious, and something that itself could be lost, if we are not careful to take care of one another and ourselves. We’ve both been married before. Before it was something we both chose, divorce was part of our genetic history. We know how it feels to have someone treat the gift of our love with callous apathy — our parents, our previous partners. The notion that I could ever hurt him is impossible to me. The realization that someday I probably will is abhorrent.

I don’t feel deserving of how tenderly he has treated me in the wake of what I feel is gross irresponsibility on my part. Knowing you and reading your letters as I have for years, I can imagine you saying something about how I am just as worthy of being chosen as the pearls he hand-selected for my wrist; that in fact this loss is only my gain, because it has revealed even more about the man I love. What he values. How he confronts challenges. His complete lack of blame or shame. The fact that he’s managed to make me feel even more loved. The real gift wasn’t the bracelet after all but the truth that we have found something worth protecting in one another. The (tearful, on my part) conversations we’ve had in the aftermath of this incident should only reinforce this view. His steady assurance that the way I treat him and make him feel outweighs my appreciation for any gift he could give me; how even my (panicked) offer to immediately replace the bracelet with my own money was met with his calmly expressed desire to simply get me another gift, with just as much thought put into it as the first one, and a sincere wish that I focus less on having lost the bracelet because his intention in giving it to me was to bring us both joy.

And it did. That bracelet and the days surrounding his giving it to me were the one bright beam of joy in an otherwise very dark time. My mother’s longterm partner (who I dislike, but that’s a letter for another time) had a difficult bout with cancer this spring. Chemo, radiation, the whole Megillah. After his treatment ended, it turned out my mother herself is also sick. She’s got a slow-growing lung cancer with one tumor that is treatment-resistant. Her diagnosis set off a series of mental health crises in her partner: multiple suicide attempts, hospitalizations, emergency plane tickets and rental cars (me going there, her coming here). Amidst his instability, my mother had surgery last month to remove the largest of the tumors, and we are waiting for the scans to determine whether the cancer has spread anywhere else, including her brain.

But regardless of what they find, her brain is already sick. It has been for a long time, but she refuses to acknowledge it. Cognitively, she worsens with each passing week. Her short term memory is shattered. The ability to make sense of her daily schedule without significant reinforcements is gone. In a single fifteen minute conversation the same story is repeated twice or three times. Each piece of new information about her diagnosis is received as though it’s the first time. The last few months have made it abundantly clear that I am losing my mother. Not the way I lost my bracelet, here one moment and gone the next, but slowly, like watching her disappear into quicksand. And I only just got her back.

We were estranged for years, the result of a childhood I had no control over, and her seemingly uncontrollable rage that she refused to apologize for. That, too, is a whole letter in and of itself, but my imploding marriage and a global pandemic caused some sort of alchemical shift. She did apologize, for everything. For the first time in 30 years, she parented me. When my divorce was finalized, I was in the third month of quarantine at her house in the rural south and I called out to her in grief when I saw the email; she jumped out of the shower and still fully naked, ran to me. We held one another. It made mourning that loss easier to bear, celebrating all the ways my relationship with her had become reborn.

But here we are now, four years later. Her cognitive function racing towards an abyss, and her refusal to acknowledge it grows only more insistent. Same with her drinking, perhaps a contributing factor. In all of this chaos, I feel utterly unparented, abandoned, and alone. Resentful, too, at how many of my early years were lost to her rage, only for my adulthood to be usurped by her illness. How selfish, how petulant of me, right? The last eight weeks are a blur of her constant screenshots of various googled medical terms, hysterical phone calls when her partner checks himself back into the hospital, her unfounded belief that she’s got less than six months to live when I spoke to the doctor myself and he believes she has years. What will these years look like? What else will be lost before I am motherless again?

I haven’t cried about any of this other stuff once, but here I am, still sobbing over a lost strand of pearls. I am in love with a wonderful man — the most passionate and powerful, sensual and sensitive, hysterical and handsome man — and he is in love with me. The smile on his face when he gave me that bracelet was the one safe harbor in my storm. Because I am the one who is actually lost. No compass, no map, no horizon in sight. We lose everyone and everything in the end, and while that should make the memories more precious, like my boyfriend said, with her, I have so few memories worth clinging to. I thought we’d have more time. Me and my bracelet. Me and my mom.

It’s been two days and the tears won’t stop. I can’t stop looking for what I know I’ll never find. I can’t forgive myself. Help me.

Sincerely,

I Want My Fucking Pearls Back

Dear IWMFPB,

A pearl forms when a parasite enters the oyster’s shell. The oyster secretes a layer around the irritant in order to protect itself, and slowly this secretion becomes layer after iridescent layer. Beauty blossoms around pain.

If that process is interrupted, the pearl is incomplete. Tolerating the irritant, accommodating it, allowing it to remain in place, transforms it into something magnificent. If the oyster’s shell is clamped shut, nothing precious is created. Being open to the world is frightening, but along the way miracles happen.

Sometimes we’re attracted to things that torment us. We create passion and drama around longing, uneasiness, and a hunger for love and approval. When we pretend that we’re not irritated and that nothing bothers us, when we refuse to recognize our pain and our grief, we can’t grow or expand beyond our previous limits. Acknowledging that love is sometimes impermanent and things get lost along the way and death is inevitable: these brave reckonings help us to turn our pain into something more beautiful.

Fearing impermanence and death, becoming panicked over abandonment, growing resentful or contemptuous in the face of intimacy because some part of our consciousness doesn’t trust anyone, or encounters real love as too big of a threat to our long-term survival: these enormous anxieties prevent us from calmly creating beauty around our pain.

Your very new, revived relationship with your mother also brought pain into your life that you previously refused to accommodate. You loved her fiercely out of the blue when she ran to you, naked, but part of being loved included reckoning with the love you didn’t get as a child. And maybe you’ve also been unsettled by the sensation that your mother loves the most fiercely when someone is crushed, disarmed, destroyed, or about to disappear. She loves a crisis and sometimes chooses to remain in crisis, drawing closer to agents of chaos as a source of eternal distraction from her own self-hatred.

That’s forgivable and also very common. We’re are drawn to big distractions and we’re all prone to savior complexes, even when we’re healthy. She’s doing her best. But opening your shell to her came with risks. It included having to let her in, in all of her complexity. It included facing the enormous losses in your past and the fear of new losses in the future.

Opening yourself up to that kind of pain takes courage. It’s not that easy to consciously let that much heaviness and darkness into your mind and heart. You might’ve been putting up a strong and capable front before, and now that’s less possible. This loss of your bracelet revealed an internal storm that you had no idea was brewing all along.

And yet, here you are, honoring and caring for your mother in spite of your pain. That’s a miracle.

I want to recognize you for daring to honor her right now, when it’s not that easy to do. No matter what kinds of feelings are bubbling up, you keep showing up for her. There’s a miraculous beauty to the way you’ve allowed the pain of her to enter your system, because you are always acknowledging, within yourself, how hard it is for you to have a mother again, to take that risk, to give to her what she couldn’t give to you as a child, to let her live inside your love and maybe even live in a kind of fantasy where she gets to feel like a good mother, at long last.

But she was also brave. When she apologized, she made space for pain and acknowledged it. She tolerated the pain of letting you down. And that made space for you to love her, because you saw how much courage it took her, just to say: I was wrong. I was bad to you. I failed.

Take pride in how you’ve honored her and continue to honor her. You turned your pain into something rare and precious the second you accepted her apology.

There will be more pain from that source. You will have continuing fears and anxieties, and maybe even occasional backlashes of resentment and contempt from your childhood. You will feel ambivalent about nursing her along to the bitter end. You are allowed to live in these gray areas without trying to be a saint wearing white or a devil wearing black. You can love her and also hate her sometimes. You can like her and also get sick of her. You’re making beauty out of the truth of your mixed feelings when you show up and give her love just because every human deserves some love, just because she made you, just because it feels good to be generous, just because it feels satisfying when you catch a faint glimmer of recognition in her eyes, a recognition of how strong you’ve become, how brave you’ve been, how generous you are.

You deserve to be honored. The pearl bracelet your boyfriend gave you is a testament to how much work you’ve done to land here. And the loss of that pearl bracelet is also a gift, because it’s a message that says:

You will always deserve to be honored, even when no one is honoring you.

You will always deserve to feel brave, even when you’re afraid.

You will always deserve to feel loved, even if you’re all alone.

If your mother dies and your boyfriend dumps you out of the blue and everything you care about crumbles around you, you will still deserve to feel safe and warm and loved.

You deserve what is precious because you are precious.

Loss is a form of pain that can be made beautiful the more we invite it into our shells instead of blocking it out or ignoring it. Ambivalence about the people we love is a form of pain that we can turn shiny and brilliant, as long as we set our mixed feelings on the table and give them a voice. When you voice your ambivalent feelings to someone you trust completely, you give them permission to be a full human, which also means that you’re giving them permission to transform their pain into beauty and to encounter some loss and hurt and impermanence and grief as beautiful.

Your body has more knowledge than your mind does sometimes. Take all of this grief and panic and love and ambivalence into the shell of your body and acknowledge all of it. Acknowledge that you are panicked at losing your bracelet, you are panicked at losing your boyfriend, you are panicked at losing your mother, you are panicked at losing everything. Acknowledge that nothing is permanent. Feel it and let it be real to you.

This moment is precious. You’re cultivating pearls every minute you feel what’s here. Feel everything, and find yourself surrounded by riches that will never be lost, that you can share with everyone you know, that will live on after you’re gone.

Feel everything. Don’t try to escape this or shut it out. Let your pain blossom into more love, more passion, more life. Show up for the good and the bad. Show up for the sadness and the delight. Show up for all of it.

Polly

Thanks for reading Ask Polly! Send your letters to askpolly@protonmail.com. I appreciate your support and kindness this week more than I can express.

Share Ask Polly