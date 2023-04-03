'I Want to Be a Good Daughter But I'm Allergic to My Parents' Friends!'
These difficult feelings are here to help you locate your own needs and desires.
Peaks (1970) by Helen Lundeberg
Hi Polly,
I need help managing an allergy to my parents' friends. For background, the family players are: me, a mid-30s woman who has lived in NYC for over a decade; Mom living with partner "Jerry" in the midwest where I was raised; Dad living in the south since I was in college; my early-30s brother living in the midwest n…