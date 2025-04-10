'I Want to Leave My Wife!'
You have two small kids, your wife is falling apart, and escape mode is your coping mechanism. Time to slow down and proceed with compassion.
Emotion II (1988), Dorothea Tanning
Dear Polly,
I am a married father of two who has increasingly felt that staying in my marriage is no longer the right thing for me or my young children.
One of the major reasons my wife and I connected over a decade ago was that both of us grew up with emotionally and verbally abusive fathers and we wanted to build a lif…