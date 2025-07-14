'If I'm Not Creative, Am I Doing It Wrong?'
Being an artist means honoring whatever the world offers you - including your doubts, longing, embarrassment, and envy.
Les belles vacances (1964), Jane Graverol
Hi Polly.
I’ve been a devoted reader for quite a few years now. So, so many of your ideas and encouragements have rung true for me and guided me through the thickets of my midlife journey-crisis-awakening. But there’s one consistent theme of yours that has always left me feeling puzzled, flat, and like I’m Doing I…