Blue Sea with Rocks (1922) by Georgia O’Keeffe

Dear Polly,

Well, it happened. I reached the ripe old age of 38 and I still have no clue who I am. I'm in a new city because of my husband's job, and it's making my lack of self more pronounced than ever.

To start with the good stuff, I am extremely lucky to have a kind, generous, caring husband and nice pa…