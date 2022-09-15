'I'm 38 and I Don't Know Who I Am!'
Your emotional sensitivity has you projecting the past onto the future and staying safe behind intellectual walls. Daring to feel more will set you free.
Blue Sea with Rocks (1922) by Georgia O’Keeffe
Dear Polly,
Well, it happened. I reached the ripe old age of 38 and I still have no clue who I am. I'm in a new city because of my husband's job, and it's making my lack of self more pronounced than ever.
To start with the good stuff, I am extremely lucky to have a kind, generous, caring husband and nice pa…