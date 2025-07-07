Ask Polly

Hannah Headden
1d

Feeling and respecting fear is such an important journey. We fear fear. But fear can be a surprisingly safe place to be when (if you're not in immediate danger and you're able to) you let yourself sit in it, hold your own hand, and listen to it. Fear always comes from somewhere. Whether it's your childhood, things that are happening in the world around you, or a rash choice you just made. It teaches us so much.

J_
1d

Emotions *are* like babies in that you can't just lock them in the boot of your car but you shouldn't let them drive either. They are your beloved passengers! Let them look around and point things out to you that you won't always notice yourself while keeping your eyes on the road. Bring snacks!

