'I'm a Rock Star in the Bathroom Mirror and a Malfunctioning Robot in Real Life!'
Honoring your passions without fear transforms the robot into a rock star.
Red Amaryllis (1919) by Georgia O’Keeffe
Hi Polly!
I’d like to start on a positive note: I’m not a completely hopeless case (At least I don’t think I am). I won’t be making apocalyptic proclamations of my certain doom and proceeding to desperately ask you to help me. And yet…
I’m relatively young man (25, not a bad age I think), and yet I’m already making …