Ask Polly

Ask Polly

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Paula's avatar
Paula
4dEdited

Listen up, fellow sharp knife single ladies! I'm about to drop some advice for those of us in this position. I'm 41 and I could have written this letter. I've been in this LW's exact position for years now, wondering why what seemed to come so naturally to others wasn't happening for me, even though I have my shit *more* together than anyone else I know. I felt perplexed and curious and sad and hopeful and ashamed and furious and everything else you could possibly imagine feeling.

But the end result was the same: I wanted a family and children, and I knew I had everything in line for it.

So I did two things:

1. I froze my eggs.

2. I hired an online dating coach. I treated finding a partner not like a lucky circumstance depending on astral alignment, but something I could actively influence and put effort into. Because some of us just don't meet our person organically, and that's absolutely fine. Stop the shame and self-blame and hire someone who will help you develop a dating strategy, because "hope" isn't a strategy. Working with a dating coach has been one of the most valuable and worthwile investments I've ever made for myself. I highly recommend it to any single woman looking to find a partner, regardless of her life circumstances.

The way I date now is so different than how I approached dating and men before. My goals and standards are clear. My boundaries are solid. I no longer take anything a man says or does personally anymore, I just look at what he does for me and how he shows up, how he aligns. I feel liberated and strong and sexy and in high demand. Please know that you have a say in your own fate and you can absolutely be active about it and - most importantly - enjoy the process.

P.S.: Btw this is not an ad and I am not a bot. Just offering some very practical advice in addition to Polly's always amazing and perceptive answer. I would never even dare imply that I *know better*.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Heather Havrilesky
Naureen Khan's avatar
Naureen Khan
4dEdited

LW - I so relate! I spent a lot of my 20s and 30s reading Vows in the NYT and obsessively noting how old everyone was, watching all those ages pass me by (I now believe all those perky 28 year olds getting married are beautiful idiots but I do wish them the best).

Despite how great my single life was and how much I really did relish my apartment, my stuff, my deep friendships, my hobbies, my solitude, etc., etc., my longing for everything you describe was overwhelming. The more I tried to stuff those feelings down and let myself be content, the more insane I felt. But letting myself be hurt and sad by my inability to keep a man (ew?) also felt impossible?? I toggled wildly between “this is fine” and “‘I’m in agony, how did Sally whatsherface meet her husband on her first bumble date.”

When I met my now-fiance, I really did think it was all over, and here was my happy ending wrapped in a bow. All my years of suffering and longing vindicated. HA! Suffice to say, he WAS NOT a totally secure type who was ready for me. I had to do a lot of work to state all my needs and desires plainly and not be petrified that he was going to run away (I read so many AP columns to hype myself up). He had to do a lot of work (a lot of therapy!!) to let himself be seen, to be in an intimate relationship with a noisy human woman. We are getting married after six years together, and I know it’s only the beginning of dealing with our individual and collective shit over and over and over again. But it’s also so good, beyond even what I dreamed.

I’m writing to you not to give you another data point or to show you the other side, but just to let you know how much I sympathize for where you are now. It’s hard to be a queen clown master and commander, even with attack rabbits and a coral velvet cape. It’s hard being alive and wanting things. Wishing you so much light and luck.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Heather Havrilesky
21 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Heather Havrilesky · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture